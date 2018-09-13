Streetsboro family vacationing in South Carolina evacuates ahead of the Hurricane Florence

Tina Vaught and her family visit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina every year around this time.

During this vacation, just about as quickly as they came, they had to head back home to Streetsboro.

"We ended up finding out Monday afternoon they were going to start on Tuesday mandatory evacuations," said Vaught.

Like so many, they decided to drive to flee the possible path of hurricane Florence. They stopped in Asheboro, North Carolina to get a hotel.

"We probably got the last one," she said. "There was a Hampton that we stayed at and they had to turn four to five people behind me away."

Meanwhile, her family members, ran into some other issues.

"They were running out of gas at the gas station my dad and husband went to like two different ones trying to fill up and it was crazy," said Vaught.

The Vaught's were able to get out and come back home but so many others likely won't be able to return home anytime soon.

"A lot of people wait until after the fact and really these people need stuff now," said Kelly Simpson.

Simpson is the senior marketing leader at Chick-fil-A in Strongsville. Her store and 'Impact With Hope' are teaming up get goods to folks in the storm's path.

"Water, non-perishable foods, diapers, feminine hygiene products, toiletries just kind of the basic necessities," said Simpson while listing off supplies they need.

The donation box is empty now, but Simpson is confident it won't be like that for long.

"People in these kinds of situations want to do something and want to make a difference," she said.