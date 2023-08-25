Strong storms rip roof off of Euclid Avenue church, damages historic Dunham Tavern Museum

CLEVELAND — Strong storms ripped through the News 5 viewing area overnight leaving behind extensive damage.

Friday morning, tens of thousands of people are still without power and are just beginning to clean up the debris.

Euclid Avenue in Downtown Cleveland was one of the many locations impacted by the high winds and heavy rainfall.

A 60-foot-tall tree was uprooted and fell sideways, scraping the facade of the Dunham Tavern Museum.

Strong storms damages historic Dunham Tavern Museum

A portion of the gutters and siding were broken off there as well.

Built in 1824, it's the oldest building still standing on its original site in the City of Cleveland.

News 5 captured at least three uprooted trees on the property.

Massive trees and limbs covered sidewalks up and down Euclid Avenue.

Some blocked the middle of the roadway.

The winds were so strong in some spots they bent light poles sideways.

The New Life at Calvary Church sustained major damage as well.

70-mile-per-hour winds ripped off the roof, leaving it wide open as rain continued to come down.

The steeple was torn away as well.

Debris could be seen scattered across the south and east portions of the building.

Cleveland Police blocked East 79th Street for hours as telephone poles were sheered off and downed wires rested in the middle of the road.

No injuries were reported at either site.

No word on the cost of repairs, but News 5 will continue to monitor the damage across the area.

