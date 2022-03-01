Strongsville High School closed Monday after missing student found in building

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Strongsville High School was closed on Monday after a missing student was found in the building.

A 16-year-old boy was reported missing on Saturday morning.

The boy was found inside of the High School on Sunday.

The superintendent made the decision to close the building due to the student being inside of the school unsupervised for an extended amount of time.

Police and school staff did a search of the entire building to make sure nothing was out of place or of concern.

The school will be reopened on Tuesday.