Strongsville Toboggan Chutes & Chalet open; hundreds slide down on holiday weekend

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Toboggan Chutes & Chalet look much different in 2023 than in years past. Gone are the days of a dated refrigeration system and carrying your toboggan up the steep incline for each trip down the chutes (although the 108 steps still remain a workout). What hasn't changed is the fun had by those enjoying the thrills of the hills.

On Friday, the 56th year of fun commenced as the toboggan chutes officially opened for the 2023-24 winter season.

Amy McRitchie, the chalet manager at Mill Stream Run Reservation in Cleveland Metroparks, knows how engrained the 700-foot long, 70-foot tall chutes are to the community when the season approaches each year.

"We have a lot of people looking to do the tradition of doing after Thanksgiving and getting ready for the holidays," McRitchie said. "People come back year after year and they do family fun and they come out just to get out and enjoy the parks and the weather."

People like the Tobin family, who were in town from Chicago, visiting family on the holidays.

"[From the] Chicago area, I grew up here but we came in to see family and we decided to go tobogganing," Tommy Tobin said.

Tommy and his wife Lindsay brought their two children Rowan and Seamus and their cousin Lola Adipietro out for some winter fun. The family gets together each year at this time, making sure to find an activity to do together.

"Every time we come for Thanksgiving to see family we do something different. Last year, we did the lights at the zoo; this year was tobogganing, and we just enjoy the parks," Lindsay said.

It was their first time experiencing the chutes, and it left a lasting impression on the family.

"It was a little scary but a lot of fun," Lola said. Meanwhile, Seamus braved the brisk wind and had a blast.

"When I went down, I couldn't breathe, so I was just holding my breath but also my cheeks were frozen," Seamus said. "My favorite part was going down the slide, and I loved it."

For other families, opening day at the Strongsville Toboggan Chutes & Chalet is a yearly tradition.

"Yeah we’ve done this three years in a row, we always come on opening day. We don’t do the shopping, these guys don’t do the shopping," one family said just before inching over the 70-foot drop, gleefully screaming the whole way down.

This year, around 600 people sold out the Strongsville Toboggan Chutes & Chalet's opening day. Every day that follows is expected to bring plenty of people in for some winter fun as well.

"We hope to see a lot of people out here just enjoying the park, enjoying the toboggan chutes, having hot chocolate, spending time with family and friends and just enjoying their time out here," McRitchie said.

For those not looking for the thrill of the hill, hot chocolate and other concessions await in the warmth of the chalet. Outside, there's a fireplace to cozy up by.

Ohio's tallest and fastest toboggan chutes offer something for all—but fun is certainly at the top of the list.

"It's just a tradition for people to be able to experience, have family fun, togetherness, just to get outside and do something in the parks," McRitchie said.

The Strongsville Toboggan Chutes & Chalet is open through the last weekend in February, weather permitting. To see hours of operation and holiday schedules, make a reservation, or learn more, click here.