CLEVELAND — The Providence House is looking for donations to help keep the organization’s crisis nursery stocked with the essentials needed to help so many families in need.

A truck donated by Berea Moving and Storage is housing the donations for today.

The Providence House’s mission to serve has held true for 41 years.

“Families and mothers are going through a hard time… it’s prioritizing the kids and then getting the help to the family to be in the right position to move forward in a healthy way," said Warren Blazey, Providence House Board Member.

The Stuff the Truck has not been in full use since the start of the pandemic. Each item and monetary donation goes to the organization’s west campus crisis nursery.

The safe space has housed more than 13,000 children since it first opened.

The same space where every child in its program has reunited with their families.

“To be able to come in and get clothes donated, to get cleaning supplies to help us operate all that stuff goes to the kids and the families need,” said Blazey.

The Stuff the Truck event will take place from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Gateway Plaza between Progressive Field and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., donations can be driven up to the truck at Gateway Plaza by entering from Ontario Street.

Anyone headed out to the Guardians game Friday can bring items to drop off on their way to Progressive Field.