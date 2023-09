A 17-year-old boy is in custody after shooting at Shaker Heights Police officers, which turned into a SWAT situation.

Police said they received reports of a teen trying to steal a car on Larchmere Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they said a 17-year-old ran off and shot at police.

No officers were injured.

Police said they tracked the teen down to the roof of a garage on East 126th Street in Cleveland.

After a few hours, they were able to take the teen into custody.