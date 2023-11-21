Thanksgiving Travel Rush underway as millions take to the roads, skies in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Right now, it is an all-out travel rush ahead of Thanksgiving.

TSA is expecting this holiday season to be the busiest ever.

From the road to the sky—travel could be tricky—especially with changing weather conditions on the way.

Whether you're hitting the roads or taking to the skies—give yourself extra time.

TSA expects to screen more than 30 million travelers over the next couple of days.

Experts say the busiest travel days will be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and this coming Sunday with everyone traveling home at once.

AAA says patience will be key as travel has surged to beyond pre-pandemic levels.

An estimated 55 million people will be going at least 50 miles between now and Sunday.

That's a 2.3% increase from last year.

The majority of people will be driving and with gas prices dropping to an average of $3.33 a gallon, and $3.12 in Ohio—it's the preferred choice for many.

TSA officials say to have a plan of action, stay alert, don't overpack, and be patient.

"We recommend two hours early, consider every step of your travel journey. It's not just two hours to get through TSA you really need to think about. Are you parking a car? Are you returning a rental car? Do you have to check bags? You have to make it to your gate from TSA. So, think of it and then think about when boarding time is as well," Jessica Mayle, Regional Spokesperson for TSA, said.

Travel experts say if you are driving instead of flying—leave before 11 a.m.

The most congested time will be between 2-6 p.m.

Thanksgiving is expected to be the least chaotic on the roads.

If you are flying with any sort of liquids—items larger than 3.4 ounces must be checked.

Gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves are all classified as liquids and must be placed in a checked bag.

To check on the status of flights at Cleveland Hopkins, click here.

