The Thanksgiving travel rush is real. Get ready for delays at the airport and on the roads.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It is an all-out sprint as travelers prepare to hit the roads and take to the skies ahead of this Thanksgiving holiday.

Experts say it could be one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

This all times out with the ever-changing weather forecast.

TSA is ready and gearing up for what they're calling the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.

They’re expecting to screen 18.3 million people through Monday.

That’s up 6% from last year, according to the TSA.

Experts anticipate the busiest travel days to be Tuesday, Wednesday and the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

At Cleveland Hopkins International, they are expecting 300,000 people to travel through the airport over the next couple of days.

The airport beefed up staff across the board in preparation for the crowds.

To meet the demand, TSA opened checkpoints 15 minutes early.

The North and Central checkpoints open at 3:45 a.m., and the South opens at 3:15 a.m.

AAA expects 5.8 million people to fly out.

Experts say to double-check your flight times, come to the airport for stateside flights a full two hours ahead of time, and at least three hours early for international flights.

In addition, prepare for traffic near and around the airport.

Stay with News 5 for team coverage of the travel rush on Good Morning Cleveland all week long.

