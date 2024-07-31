Turf war: Ohio lawmaker pushes to mandate natural grass at all pro sports stadiums

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio lawmaker is pushing to install natural grass on all professional sports fields—and get rid of turf.

It comes as more athletes experience injuries during game play.

Republican Ohio State Representative Rodney Creech, who owns a turfgrass business, discussed the bill on Tuesday at a press briefing.

The proposed legislation currently has the backing of Cleveland area Democratic State Representative Terence Upchurch as well as the NFL Players Association.

House Bill 605 would require playing surfaces at Professional Stadiums across Ohio to be made up of no less than 90% grass.

The Browns currently play on natural turf, as do the Guardians.

However, the Cincinnati Bengals just installed synthetic turf as part of their major stadium upgrades.

A recent poll by the NFL Players Association found that more than 90% of football players prefer playing on natural grass to synthetic turf.

Studies have shown that you're far more likely to get injured on a synthetic surface-- especially when it comes to non-contact injuries.

The injuries are typically ACL tears.

A lot of franchises prefer the turf because it's easier to maintain, especially in bad weather.

"Natural grass playing fields provide a more forgiving surface that absorbs impact better than turf that reduces the number of lower extremity injuries on the field. Employees must have faith that their employer is providing conditions suitable to job success and their health and safety," Creech said.

The Bengals say they are monitoring this situation.

The bill will not impact high school or college teams.

Under the bill—the money for natural turf would be financed through taxpayers.

The State Representative who owns the turfgrass business promised never to bid on any of the jobs that are up for grabs.

