Twin sisters graduating top of their class at Garfield Heights High

A dynamic duo at Garfield Heights High School is pushing each other to become the best they can be. Arianna and Brianna Vondrak are identical twins with two totally different stories.

"My freshman year, I started doing nails, and then I was approached by a guidance counselor here about joining the cosmetology program," Arianna Vondrak said. "I wanted to learn the right ways to do everything and also learn if it was other things in the cosmetology world I wanted to embark in."

"I played volleyball for the last four years," Brianna Vondrak said. "I'm in NHS (Nation Honors Society) with Ariana. We do homecoming prep and volunteer work."

What else do they have in common? They are both graduating at the top of their class at Garfield Heights High School.

Arianna Vondrak has a 4.1 GPA, and Brianna Vondrak has a 4.3 GPA, making her this year's valedictorian.

The girls said they have their mom to thank for all their success.

"Her high standards did pay off, even though at first they did seem a little absurd," Brianna Vondrak said.

Their guidance counselor and cheer coach Sherri Williams also played a role in keeping them on the right track, but she said it's the twins that are the glue to the school.

"I've been so blessed to have them as their coach and as a guidance counselor. They inspire their peers around them. Any academic troubles someone on their team is having? They're the first to offer help," Williams said.

The built-in best friends will enter the next chapter of their lives together by attending Miami University.

Arianna Vondrak will be majoring in diplomacy and public relations, and Brianna Vondrak will be majoring in computer sciences.

