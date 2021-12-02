U.S. Marshals arrest 2 separate Garfield Heights homicide suspects

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — U.S. Marshals arrested two people accused of different fatal shootings in Garfield Heights.

According to Marshals, a 24-year-old got into a fight on Halloween with a security guard at an after-hours establishment in the 5100 block of Turney Road.

When the fight became physical, the 24-year-old attempted to shoot the security guard but missed and fatally shot another man.

Marshals arrested the 24-year-old at a home in the 17400 block of Judson Drive in Cleveland on Tuesday.

On Oct. 29, a 32-year-old allegedly got into a fight with three men at an establishment in the 500 block of Turney Road, according to Marshals.

At some point during the fight, the 32-year-old allegedly shot multiple rounds at the three men, killing one and severely injuring the other two.

Marshals arrested the 32-year-old on Wednesday at a home in the 14100 block of Brunswick Avenue in Maple Heights.

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fitzgibbon stated, “We take pride in the relationships we have with our local partners and these two arrests are an example of that. Our task force members worked closely with the Garfield Heights Police Department to safely and efficiently arrest two homicide suspects within the same week," Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fitzgibbon said.

Both suspects have been charged with aggravated homicide.

