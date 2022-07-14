RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Thursday, University Hospitals announced it will be ending surgical, inpatient and emergency services in Richmond Heights and Bedford due to staffing shortages.

According to CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian, staff at those locations will transition to other hospitals in the area with higher patient volumes.

The news release announcing the decision didn't say if the changes are temporary or permanent.

Megerian blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for the lack of staff.

Inpatient, surgical and emergency departments on the East Side will be limited to UH Ahuja, Geauga, Lake West, TriPoint, Beachwood, Geneva and Conneaut.

Those services will end at Bedford and Richmond Heights on Aug. 12, but local physician and ambulatory services will still be available at those locations.

The Behavioral Health unit at UH Richmond will stay open.

Bedford will now only have MetroHealth Hospital in their city.

The Cleveland Clinic in Willoughby will be the closest hospital to Richmond Heights.

The closest UH hospital will be five miles away from both locations.

Megerian said that he hopes the disruption will be minimal for patients in those cities.