UH offers cancer-detecting blood test to local first responders

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Timing is important with a cancer diagnosis. The earlier the disease is detected, the greater the chance for survival.

University Hospitals offers the GRAIL Galleri blood test that screens for more than 50 types of cancers. The hospital system is partnering with fire departments in Northeast Ohio to provide blood tests for first responders, including firefighters.

Firefighters have an elevated risk of cancer because of work-related exposure to smoke and other hazardous materials.

News 5 Investigators have been tracking the link between firefighting and cancer for years. In 2017, the Palumbo Act was signed into law in Ohio, giving cancer benefits to Ohio firefighters. The act was named after Michael Palumbo, a Beachwood firefighter who had occupational brain cancer.

Firefighters in Highland Heights received the GRAIL Galleri blood test from UH after securing funding from the city.

"We all knew getting into this job, there's risks of it," said Assistant Chief Bill Bernhard. "But, if we can mitigate that and try and control the risk, I don't know why we wouldn't."

The GRAIL Galleri blood test is available for all UH patients. Most health insurance plans do not cover the cost, which is typically more than $900.

