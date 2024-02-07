UH's Integrative Medicine brings comfort, relief to teen patient suffering from Sickle Cell Disease

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 is introducing you to a form of healthcare and treatment that you may have never heard of before.

It's called "Whole Health" or "Integrative Medicine."

It focuses on total body wellness and often incorporates acupuncture and even herbal remedies.

Doctors and patients within the University Hospitals healthcare system say this method of care is helping several patients who at times did not know where to turn.

From long COVID to Sickle Cell Disease, they have seen tremendous success with the Whole Health approach.

For those looking to steer clear of heavy pain medications, it has been a Godsend.

At 14 years old, Jordyn Cunningham proudly wears her Lawrence School letterman's jacket.

When she's not thriving in the classroom, she lives for being on the court, playing basketball and volleyball.

"I think I like it so much because I grew up with it and mostly because all my family is athletes," Cunningham said.

But what many don't know—is Cunningham is living with the often-debilitating and excruciating Sickle Cell Disease.

"Some of the pain is in little spurts but it's better than it was before," she said.

"Early on—there wasn't a whole lot of options other than pain management," Kamilah Cunningham, Jordyn's mom, said.

Her mom brought her to University Hospitals Connor Whole Health back in 2020 at age 10 in hopes of finding relief and understanding.

"Jordyn was in a wheelchair. So, Jordyn could not walk this particular day," Cunningham said.

They met with the Medical Director for Pediatric Integrative Medicine with UH Connor Whole Health and Rainbow Babies and Children's Dr. David Miller.

He would ultimately change the trajectory of her life with his treatments.

"We've spent a lot of time teaching about her triggers for pain and the underlying ways that comes about," Miller said.

Integrative Medicine or Whole Health looks at the larger picture—focusing on the patient's physical, emotional, behavioral, and spiritual well-being.

Miller treats Jordyn Cunningham's condition with a combination of bodywork and deep massage of her legs.

He then begins acupuncture, using between six to 12 filaments or tiny needles on her legs and near her temple.

"The points I was doing were points that were indicated for helping to keep blood flowing freely in the body, regularly sort of the harmony of the nervous system," Miller said.

Miller then adds in a heat lamp, dimmed lights, and soft music.

Cunningham can reach the pinnacle of relaxation and a feeling of refreshment.

"Whether it's massage, acupuncture, chiropractic. Mind, body, medicine, yoga things like that. Helping people find ways to manage their own consciousness, their own behavior," Miller said.

After a brief 40-minute appointment, Cunningham is up and ready to go to school and start her day.

"Really relaxes you. Even though it's scary with the needles. Once you get used to it—it's really good," Cunningham said.

Kamilah Cunningham says her daughter has good and bad days but the tools and care here have brought a renewed sense of hope.

The treatment has helped her daughter gain confidence, find her voice, and succeed in the classroom and the court.

"We celebrate when we can! Those little moments are big right!? Absolutely," Cunningham said.

It's important to note this isn't her sole care, it's a compliment.

She comes to UH Connor Whole Health biweekly, but she also receives traditional medical care regularly.

For more information, click here.