University Heights police arrest 19-year-old allegedly pretending to be pedestrian for role in deadly crash

Posted at 7:12 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01

The University Heights Police Department announced that a 19-year-old has been arrested for his role in a deadly crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to Cedar Road near Brockway Road around 4 p.m., after a two-car collision took place, causing both cars to catch fire.

When police arrived, they found one person inside each car, 20-year-old Marlon Emory and 57-year-old John Nelson, had died.

A 19-year-old claiming to be a pedestrian had sustained significant injuries to his leg and hands, according to police.

On Tuesday, police determined that the 19-year-old was actually the driver of the first car.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and was booked in the Solon Jail.

He was seen by a judge on Wednesday and his bond was set at $200,000.

