Two dead, one injured in car crash Saturday

Two people were killed and one injured during a car crash in University Heights on Saturday, according to University Heights Police.

Officers were dispatched to Cedar Road near Brockway Road around 4 p.m., after a two-car collision took place, causing both cars to catch fire.

Officers found both drivers dead at the scene, and one subject near the wreck sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital, said police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

