University Hospitals starts 'Future Nurse Academy,' seeking high school students to pursue medical career

CLEVELAND — Hospitals across the United States are battling a serious nursing shortage.

A new study shows roughly 100,000 nurses quit the job during the pandemic.

At least 600,000 more nurses plan to leave in the next five years, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

A Northeast Ohio health system is working to close the gap—and inspire younger generations to enter the field.

University Hospitals is introducing the UH Future Nurse Academy.

Officials say recruitment efforts start now, and they aim to inspire students to enter the medical field in the years ahead.

It comes at a critical time with nurses nationwide walking off the job due to fatigue, stress and a growing workload.

"Our youths are intelligent, creative, innovative, talented, and those traits easily transfer to this profession," Michelle Hereford, System Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive at University Hospitals said.

Michelle Hereford with University Hospitals says the future of nursing starts now.

The best and brightest candidates are in arms reach—attending area high schools across Northeast Ohio.

She's encouraging upcoming 10th, 11th and 12th graders interested in a nursing career to apply for the NEW, first ever-- UH Future Nurse Academy.

"As they spend some time with our professionals, with team members, they will see the knowledge and skills, the expertise, the compassion that shown every day," Hereford said.

The two week-long free academy is an immersive experience for those looking to get into the medical field.

25 students will be chosen and given a small stipend to participate in the program which runs from June 19th through June 30th.

Hereford says it's hands-on, in-depth and the lessons taught will be life changing.

"They will have experience learning to include--all CPR training, to include monitoring of vital signs, learning how to do things such as taking wellness approaches," Hereford said.

The program comes at a critical time.

Hereford says like health systems across the country—UH has been impacted by the nursing shortage.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics forecasts more than 275 thousand additional nurses will be needed over the next decade.

The American Nursing Association reports more registered nurse jobs were available than any other profession in 2022.

Half of nurses say they are emotionally drained, forced to work upwards of 60 hours a week.

Robert Weitzel, President of the Ohio Nurses Association says something has to give, and they hope to one day have an even nurse to patient ratio.

"Nurses continue to leave the nursing profession. Roughly 40% of nurses are seeking other employment, leaving the career altogether," Weitzel said.

Hereford says they have been overwhelmed by the level of interest from area teens in the academy, and they're looking forward to adding more talented professionals to the field thanks to this experience.

"We hope this experience inspires these students to bring change to their community," Hereford said.

The deadline to apply for the UH Future Nurse Academy is April 21st.

To submit your application as a student OR a mentor and for more information about the program, CLICK HERE:

UH Future Nurse Academy | University Hospitals (uhhospitals.org)

