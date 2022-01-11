Unvaccinated Cuyahoga County workers will soon face weekly COVID-19 test

CLEVELAND — In many cases, unvaccinated Cuyahoga County employees will be required to take a weekly COVID-19 test starting on January 31, and submit the test to their supervisor or face progressive discipline or possible loss of employment.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said the change in county policy is in response to growing COVID-19 cases and to better protect county employees and the public from the virus.

Budish said Cuyahoga County will be providing free test kits to employees that they can take home or use during their work shifts.

“Everybody should be vaccinated; I don’t understand why people won’t get vaccinated," Budish said. “We are requiring people to take the test weekly if they are not vaccinated, and only if they are not vaccinated.”

“We are I think number three in the United States right now in Cuyahoga County. It’s unbelievable how bad it is with COVID. We are sending out the test kits and will make them available to people for free.”

Budish told News 5 Cuyahoga County could soon require all employees to be vaccinated in response to growing COVID-19 cases.

“We are considering it, we’re hoping that we don’t have to do that, we’re hoping that enough people will get vaccinated with this new process that we’re putting into place," Budish said.

Bert Vojtkofsky is a Cuyahoga County employee, who works at county headquarters, who agrees with weekly testing for unvaccinated county workers.

“I think it is a good idea because I know several people who are unvaccinated in the workplace and it does make me feel somewhat uncomfortable," Vojtkofsky said. “It’s not that much to ask, the county is going to provide the test. There’s nothing out of pocket, and if that’s their choice, I think it’s a small price to pay versus not being able to come back to work at all.”

However, not all unvaccinated Cuyahoga County workers agree with the weekly COVID-19 testing requirement, and call it "unfair" and "invasive."

One woman, who didn't want to be identified, who comes in contact with Cuyahoga County workers told News 5 the COVID testing requirement should be extended to all county workers if the county was truly interested in protecting employees and the public.

“I think it’s a lot it’s a lot invasive, every week, that’s a lot of time out of your schedule," the unidentified woman said. “If they are vaccinated, you still get COVID right, so shouldn’t they get tested also?”

“I think weekly is a bit much, and I think they should make everybody do it. If you can still catch COVID with the vaccine, then you should also be tested."

