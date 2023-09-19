Urgent need for diapers: Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland gathers donations, raises awareness

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There's a growing crisis impacting parents across the U.S. and right here in Northeast Ohio when it comes to childcare and wellness.

Data shows one in two families with children struggles to provide enough diapers for their baby.

It comes as diaper prices continue to surge.

They're now averaging around $30 per pack.

This week marks National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

A local non-profit is working to break down financial barriers and lend a hand to those in need.

The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland is offering assistance and encouraging folks to donate to their mission.

The National Diaper Bank Network reports that 47% of people cannot afford diapers nationwide.

The cost has jumped by 32% since 2019.

The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland says access is critical.

The nonprofit is providing free diapers and other basic needs each day.

Officials say they typically distribute 5,000 to 10,000 diapers per month locally.

This week, they're hosting a series of events to raise awareness and gather more donations.

They partnered with First Year Cleveland and the Case Western Reserve University Student Run Health Clinic.

Right now, they are actively accepting diaper and car seat donations through the end of the month at that location.

Then, The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland is hosting the annual "Stuff the Truck Diaper Drive" this Saturday at St. John Bosco starting at noon.

They have given out more than 250,000 diapers since 2019, and they say the need is greater than ever.

"Currently, one in two U.S. families with young Children are experiencing diaper need and cannot afford the rising cost of diapers. They are unable to afford enough diapers to keep their child clean, healthy, and dry. And that statistic is the same for us right here in Cuyahoga County," Nakeisha Wells, Founder and CEO of the Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland said.

The Diaper Bank of Greater Cleveland is up and running at 12200 Fairhill Road in Cleveland.

Diapers can be donated Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the front desk.

The organization is also hosting the Inaugural Dancing for Diapers Gala.

It's happening on Saturday, September 30 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Mediterranean Party Center along Rockside Road in Bedford Heights.

For more information and ways to give back, click here.