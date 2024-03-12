Watch Now
Various police departments search for man involved in overnight car chase

Police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a chase.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Mar 12, 2024
Multiple police departments are actively searching for a person involved in a car chase early Tuesday morning.

Police followed the man from Euclid to Mayfield until he crashed his car and ran from the parking lot of Gateway Professional Center.

At least six different agencies are investigating.

Police are using drones and K9s to search for the man.

Our News 5 cameras were rolling as a tow truck hauled away the suspect’s car.

Our overnight news tracker, Mike Vielhaber, captured the car speeding past him around 4:30 a.m.

Vielhaber witnessed the man driving with flat tires on his vehicle.

No word on where the investigation stands or if the man has been found.

