Various police departments search for man involved in overnight car chase

Multiple police departments are actively searching for a person involved in a car chase early Tuesday morning.

Police followed the man from Euclid to Mayfield until he crashed his car and ran from the parking lot of Gateway Professional Center.

At least six different agencies are investigating.

Police are using drones and K9s to search for the man.

Our News 5 cameras were rolling as a tow truck hauled away the suspect’s car.

LATEST UPDATE as of 6 a.m. Tow truck hauled away car at center of police pursuit. Suspect not here. This is the area of Bishop Road just off of 90 in Euclid Willoughby Hills area. Car located in parking lot of Gateway Professional Center. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/brvWzlpPEk — Mike Holden (@MikeHoldenNews) March 12, 2024

Our overnight news tracker, Mike Vielhaber, captured the car speeding past him around 4:30 a.m.

Police pursuit just about 4:30a from the area of Euclid down to Mayfield and back to Bishop and I-90. The suspect left the car behind a building and police are searching via a K9 and drone. @WEWS and @MikeHoldenNews working the scene. pic.twitter.com/QrMjeJV57i — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 12, 2024

Vielhaber witnessed the man driving with flat tires on his vehicle.

No word on where the investigation stands or if the man has been found.