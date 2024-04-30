Watch Now
VIDEO: Drunk driver slams into truck belonging to volunteer protecting state trooper

New ODOT video shows a crash that happened on I-71 Monday morning.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 30, 2024
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened after 1 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 northbound near the Ridge Road overpass.

A trooper pulled over a vehicle in the far right lane for a traffic stop.

While the trooper was conducting the stop, a volunteer from North Coast Emergency Services parked behind the trooper to safely protect them.

A few minutes later, another car that was driving at a high rate of speed slammed into the North Coast Emergency Services vehicle.

The driver was arrested for OVI after being almost twice over the legal limit.

The volunteer who was inside the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The trooper was not injured.

Sadly, it's not uncommon for motorists to hit first responders on area freeways.

These accidents sometimes end of tragedy.

