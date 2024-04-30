VIDEO: Drunk driver slams into truck belonging to volunteer protecting state trooper

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened after 1 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 northbound near the Ridge Road overpass.

A trooper pulled over a vehicle in the far right lane for a traffic stop.

While the trooper was conducting the stop, a volunteer from North Coast Emergency Services parked behind the trooper to safely protect them.

A few minutes later, another car that was driving at a high rate of speed slammed into the North Coast Emergency Services vehicle.

Some very lucky people this morning after this crash on I-71 north near Ridge. A @NCESOhio volunteer found a disabled car in the middle lane and blocked for it. OSP responded and then the truck was hit. The truck likely saved some lives according to NCES who supplied these photos pic.twitter.com/bVwEzJLsWI — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 30, 2024

The driver was arrested for OVI after being almost twice over the legal limit.

The volunteer who was inside the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The trooper was not injured.

Sadly, it's not uncommon for motorists to hit first responders on area freeways.

These accidents sometimes end of tragedy.

Firefighter's death highlights importance of Ohio's 'Move Over' law

