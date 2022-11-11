Vietnam Veterans Memorial founder gets lifesaving heart treatment in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — On Friday, we as a nation, honor and thank the brave men and women who served our country.

Veterans Day is a special and reflective time. It's especially meaningful for one veteran who survived the Vietnam War but nearly lost his life due to a serious heart condition several years later on that same fateful holiday.

Jan Scruggs holds Cleveland close to his heart for a number of reasons.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial creator came here on his deathbed.

He says the care he received at the Cleveland Clinic gave him a second chance at life when in many instances he felt all hope was lost.

His time serving overseas was a pivotal moment that he says shaped who he is today.

"I was in my second battle, so I'm firing my M-16 rifle. I get some guys to join me, and all of a sudden, I'm hit. BOOM!" said Scruggs.

In an instant, a then 19-year-old Scruggs' life would change forever.

He was wounded in the line of duty, fighting in the Vietnam War as a United States Army Infantryman.

"It was very traumatic. I was not really mature enough to deal with the sort of death and dying," said Scruggs.

After many stumbles and a long path to mental and physical healing, at age 29, the Purple Heart recipient felt compelled to do more and channeled his pain into purpose.

He became one of the first PTSD experts and eventually created the idea to build the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

The iconic symbol of heroism and bravery would honor the more than 58,000 men and women who gave their lives for this great nation.

Over time though, Scruggs noticed his health was failing repeatedly.

It started in 2008 when he was first diagnosed with Endocarditis.

Endocarditis is an infection of the heart's inner lining, usually involving the heart valves.

His damaged heart would require open heart surgery and a valve replacement.

It then happened again on Veterans Day 2017 as the infection returned.

He was placed into a medically induced coma, and doctors told him there was nothing more to be done but treat the condition with antibiotics.

By 2019, Scruggs admits he felt he was going to die.

He was encouraged to get a second opinion and ultimately came to the Cleveland Clinic for life-altering treatment.

"A few days later, we saw him and a few days later he went to surgery by one of my colleagues-- a surgeon whose expertise is actually in these kinds of very tough redo, redo, redo surgery, third fourth time around," said Dr. Wael Jaber, Cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

Jaber says one in three patients experiencing Endocarditis do not survive.

But Scruggs was a fighter through and through, as they replaced two heart valves, repaired a third, and bypassed two blocked blood vessels.

Scruggs says the timing of his medical issues seems to always coincide with Veterans Day, but that's why this holiday is extra special to him.

At age 72, he's celebrating.

"I never thought I would make it to that age, but it's good. Life's good."

Scruggs is encouraging anyone experiencing a medical issue to get a second opinion.

He's now golfing, enjoying wine, spending time with family and friends, and educating everyone about the Vietnam War.

Scruggs says positive thinking and prayer helped him get to a point of peace and continue to find hope.

