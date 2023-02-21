Rudy's Strudel celebrates 75 years with big Paczki Day/Fat Tuesday bash

PARMA, Ohio — It's time to raise your paczki and celebrate ahead of the Lenten season.

Cleveland's sweetest, unofficial holiday of the year, "Paczki Day" has officially arrived.

Rudy's Strudel in Parma is combining Fat Tuesday festivities with the bakery's 75th anniversary.

Located in the heart of the Polish Village, Rudy's plans to crank out roughly 80 thousand paczki this year.

While you're waiting for the sweet and savory treats—they will have live DJs, polka, complimentary cake, a food truck and several special guests.

Rudy's is offering more than two dozen different paczki flavors from sweet-- like chocolate buttercream and apricot-- to savory like bacon, egg and cheese and potato & cheese.

Rudy's Owner Lidia Trempe says the bakery's strong community presence and decades of success wouldn't be possible without its strong customer base.

"It's all about the people. We do it for them. The support is so important to us, and we want to make it as fun as possible. Come down and party. It's the best party in town," Trempe said.

For a full list of paczki flavors and information on the grand celebration, click here: https://rudysstrudel.com/paczki/

