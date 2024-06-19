'We stand on LGBT History here,' Ohio City's West 29th Street celebrated and honored during Pride Month

OHIO CITY, Ohio — News 5 continues to highlight the stories and culture behind Pride Month.

We're spotlighting the rich history of the LGBTQ+ community here in Cleveland.

And we're taking you back to where it all began—as the fight for equality, change and progress continues—decades later.

Ohio City played an instrumental role in the community, and it's even been recognized as a historic landmark by the state of Ohio.

Signage along West 29th Street commemorates the LGBT Civil Rights Movement.

It's Ohio's only second marker for LGBT.

Dayton is actually home to the first.

Officials say West 29th Street has some of the most LGBT history, not just in Cleveland but throughout the entire state of Ohio.

Historians say our current LGBTQ elders and those who have passed truly paved the way.

It was their work and heroic efforts that started a movement that lives on today and allows so many of us to live out loud.

"Hingetown has the history," Ken Schneck, LGBTQ historian, said.

Schneck says the stories would keep you captivated for years.

"So many of the bars and clubs were here. The LGBT Center was here for a decade. And Pride as we know it, right now in modern day, got started right here in Hingetown," Schneck said.

From the rainbow pride crosswalks to the LGBTQIA-plus-owned businesses like the iconic Dean Rufus House of Fun novelty shop, the history is deep and rich along Ohio City's West 29th Street.

Before it was ever called "Hingetown" in recent years, it was simply a safe space for many.

It was a personal oasis for Cleveland's Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender community dating back to the 1970s.

"The stories I loved hearing were about business owners supporting business owners. So, all the bar owners knew each other. They were supporting each other," Schneck said.

In fact, the area inspired a portion of Schneck's book "LGBTQ Cleveland, Images of Modern America."

"There were so many different places you could go to. There was all of these different bars. Multiple bath houses. All of them served brunch," Schenk said.

Page by page and picture by picture, Schneck captures the tales of years past where West 29th Street played a pivotal part in Ohio and Cleveland's gay culture.

"You are looking at the first ever Cleveland Pride as we know it, gathering. This was 1989 right across the street," Schneck said.

That exact spot now houses businesses and coffee shops like "Rising Star," where Gabriella Schoch stands on history—and joyfully says everyone can be their true self.

"We face discrimination, but then you come to Cleveland or Hingetown and it's like it doesn't even matter," Schoch said.

Back in the 1980s, this area became a safe space for a community that was under public attack and battling the HIV and AIDS epidemic in the international spotlight.

"In 1988 the LGBT Center when it was here in Hingetown had a community fair--so they had a ton of vendors and community organizations and that was a test run for Pride," Schneck said.

The Striebinger Building, now the Jukebox bar and restaurant, was home to the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland and the Living Room.

The Living Room was a drop-in center for HIV/AIDS counseling and education where patients and caretakers could come for social support and find hope to live in their darkest moments.

In 1989—the community set up shop on West 29th Street and hosted the first trademarked "Cleveland Pride" in the Ohio City neighborhood.

"They built a stage right here on the street, and it was just a ton of people gathered around the stage. They closed off the street," Schneck said.

Schneck points out at least a half dozen different variations of Pride were actually held in some capacity at Edgewater and Downtown Cleveland starting in the 1970s.

One was even hosted by the Metropolitan Community Church.

A year later, the first ever Gay Pride with a Parade was held on West 29th Street, drawing hundreds to stand together and speak out.

"That second Pride had a march element to it. So you had gay fathers. This is 1990," Schneck said.

The signage and banners from that day are forever burned into Schneck's memory.

He stresses this was pre-marriage equality or legal protections.

"They held signs like—I love, I love, why do you hate me? And just him holding up that sign affects me so deeply because I think it's still so unbelievably relevant," Schneck said.

These efforts ultimately led to the State of Ohio recognizing the area with an Ohio Historical marker—honoring the LGBT Civil Rights Movement.

The area has allowed many to find their voices and come out to advocate for their rights and their humanity.

"The history is just really remarkable. I mean, it's something to really be proud of here in Cleveland," Ben Jurek said.

Schneck says the work never stops.

It's now up to the next generation to keep the legacy going.

"They need to know this is what went on before them because it helps inspire them. That's the big thing," Schneck said.

"We can be allies. We can listen. We can have these hard conversations, and we can learn from each other," Jurek said.

Schneck says education is a vital part of LGBTQ+ history.

To learn about Cleveland's history in Schneck's book, click here.

