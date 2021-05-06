Westlake police arrest woman for allegedly driving the wrong way while drunk with child in car

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 26-year-old woman was arrested by Westlake police for allegedly driving the wrong way on I-90 while intoxicated with a 3-year-old child in the car, according to Westlake police.

The woman was arrested by Westlake police for OVI and child endangering Tuesday night.

According to records and 911 calls released by police, at least four people called 911 to report the woman was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Crocker Road at about 10:45 p.m.

The police report states a vehicle had to swerve to avoid the 26-year-old, and wound up in a ditch along I-90.

She was eventually detained in the driveway of her Fairview Park home. She was booked and a breathalyzer revealed she had a blood-alcohol content of .165, over twice the legal limit to drive in Ohio.

Police say she had a 3-year-old child in her car. Video of the 26-year-old being booked at the Westlake police station indicated that the child was taken to Fairview Hospital and later picked up by a relative.

