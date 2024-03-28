What caused another smell to overtake Lakewood-Rocky River border

For the second time in less than five months, residents in Lakewood reported a gas-like smell overtaking the city.

This time, the smell is coming from an oil well on Hilliard Boulevard in Rocky River that was punctured during construction work.

The construction is happening at a former condo building that burned down in 2020 after a massive fire happened before anyone could move in. Watch our report on the fire below:

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is currently fixing the issue, but the smell may stick around for a few days.

The smell is strong and smells like natural gas.

According to the city, the odor does not cause any health issues.

In November, the Lakewood Fire Department investigated an odor in a similar part of town. According to NASA, the smell was jet fuel the agency has been using to simulate space exploration flight tests.

