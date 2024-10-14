What these Parkinson's patients are doing is pretty amazing

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Every six minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, according to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.

That translates to about 90,000 new cases a year.

If you have a parent or sibling with the disease, your risk increases.

While there is no cure, there are ways to slow its progression.

I first highlighted one nonprofit's efforts to do just that in 2023.

Beachwood nonprofit helps Parkinson's patients keep symptoms in check

RELATED: Beachwood nonprofit helps Parkinson's patients keep symptoms in check while offering hope in the process

Now, the team at InMotion is taking on a new approach.

Recently, I returned so I could experience it firsthand.

That’s when I met Bob Tucker.

Tucker is new to rock climbing.

"I had never done it," said Tucker.

While tackling the sport at age 74 is impressive enough, Tucker is doing it six years after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

"I used to be very active athletically. One of the consequences is you lose confidence in your ability to do things athletic because of the tremors and because of your inability to move," said Tucker.

Every week, Tucker joins other people living with similar challenges at Shaker Rocks.

"Upending Parkinson's was looking for host gyms around the country, and I said I wanna do this," said Annie Richman, co-owner of Shaker Rocks, which recently partnered with InMotion.

"It's just a match made in heaven," said Richman.

The Beachwood nonprofit provides Parkinson's patients a new path to maintaining mobility.

"This is a slow and rigid disease. We like to work against the grain and make it better," said Ben Rossi, InMotion founder/CEO.

InMotion secured a grant from Upending Parkinson's to launch the pilot program to give people another option to help mitigate their symptoms.

“Our mission is to help people with Parkinson's feel better every day," said Rossi.

On the wall, it goes well beyond arm strength.

"It's in your legs, it's in your balance, it's in your fingers and then having the cognitive ability to figure out how to find the next hole," said Tucker.

In the spring of 2023, I took a yoga class at InMotion to get a better understanding of how evidence-based exercise, arts and education programs are helping those living with the disease.

"We are changing the script for Parkinson's, and we're gonna keep going strong," said Rossi.

As I learned firsthand, it takes a lot of strength, both physical and mental, to make it off the ground.

I didn't make it that far, but like when all the InMotion patients come together, there are cheers of support.

The community formed here lifts spirits on what can be the most challenging of climbs in the gym and in life.

"It's really remarkable when you get to the top and realize that you could do something that you didn't think you could do. I mean, to think that with Parkinson's at 74, I could climb this wall is pretty remarkable," said Tucker.

In addition to hearing firsthand accounts about how their programs are helping, InMotion has the research to back it up.

They do biannual assessments on every person to track the progression of Parkinson's.