What's the future of Great Northern Mall? Officials eyeing mixed-use rezoning

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — News 5 continues to follow through on stories that matter in your community. We are once again asking — what does the future hold for shopping malls in Northeast Ohio?

Many have come and gone.

But only a few have stood the true test of time, managing to go toe-to-toe with the online shopping industry.

The city of North Olmsted is now looking toward the future.

They're working to figure out how to keep The Great Northern Mall and the space around it thriving while evolving with the times.

There is now a proposal in place that aims to do that.

It comes in the form of mixed-use zoning.

City officials say Great Northern Mall isn't going anywhere.

You won't be seeing any radical changes just yet.

However, they are looking toward a "mixed-use" option down the line.

Officials say they're exploring opportunities around the mall that could take it to the next level and keep people interested for the next several decades.

"What's going to happen to the mall? That comes up often," Nicole Dailey Jones, city of North Olmsted Mayor said.

"You're either evolving or you're dying," Max Upton, Director of Economic Community Development for North Olmsted, said.

The City of North Olmsted officials say that the motto of evolving is critical—especially when it comes to the beloved community staple and community crown jewel, Great Northern Mall.

In operation since 1976, the mall has been a major economic driver.

It now sits between an 80-90% store occupancy rate, closing out 2023.

Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones says elevating the mall and preserving it for years to come is top of mind—especially as shopping habits change.

"We as a city want to make sure that the mall and that space around the mall continues to grow and thrive," said Jones.

So, how do they successfully do it?

North Olmsted is looking to adjust its zoning code.

They are considering a "mixed-use zoning overlay."

Mayor Dailey Jones says the "mixed-use zoning overlay" essentially opens the door for additional development and other outside industries to move in.

"That might mean some mixed use. Like for example, in addition to retail. Some office space, some residential space," Jones said.

No one is getting forced out.

Instead, officials say this creates a flexible situation for prospective developers and investors.

"We wanna be ready for these opportunities and position ourselves. We can't just sit back," Upton said.

Re-zoning talks are preliminary at this point, but Dailey Jones says the legislation will be introduced sometime in 2024.

It would essentially cut through red tape and old laws.

Currently there are restrictions on residential living, and there is a parking space requirement.

News 5 also reached out directly to Great Northern Mall officials about the proposed plan.

A spokesperson said:

"We applaud the City of North Olmsted for taking a progressive, forward-looking approach as it seeks to position the community for future vitality. A vibrant, business-friendly North Olmsted benefits the community at-large. "

News 5 asked Jones the question many residents may have as they hear about the zoning changes.

"Is the mall in danger? No, I don't think it's in danger at all. In fact, as we've mentioned in other areas, the mall is at least 80 percent occupied with stores. It's thriving," Jones said.

She credits the mall's success to a strong partnership with the city that centers around community engagement and seasonal programming.

News 5 told you back in 2022-- Coresight Research projects that 25% of the country’s 1 thousand malls will likely shutter in the next 3 to 5 years.

However, they also reported mall occupancy rates have bounced back and are at a 95.1% occupancy rate compared to 92% in 2020.

It's a positive sign for the future according to experts.

"What we're doing is creating the environment where people wanna come and invest. We're telling them we are ready," Upton said.

Legislation is expected to be introduced by the council in 2024 about the next steps, and they need to approve it for this "mixed use overlay."

This coincides with the city's 2025 master plan.

If there's a story you want News 5 to follow through on—shoot News 5 a message or fill out the following form.