CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Police are investigating after a driver lost control and crashed into a home causing extensive damage.

WEWS

It happened along Fairmount Boulevard and South Taylor Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For the homeowner, frustration has reached an all-time high.

His house, cars, and garage have been hit several times over the years.

It's gotten so bad he installed his own makeshift signage on his tree lawn stating--"Where's my guardrail?"

Luckily, he was not injured in this latest incident.

News 5 followed Cleveland Heights Police and a towing company as they gathered evidence and hauled away one of the cars involved in the crash overnight.

Last November--a driver smashed into this home during a high-speed police chase.

The homeowner demanded a guardrail back then.

He previously told News 5 there was one installed in his front yard more than 15 years ago.

For some reason, it was taken down.

News 5 has reached out to police and EMS about this latest crash and if anyone has been charged or seriously injured.

As soon as we hear back, we will pass along the latest information.