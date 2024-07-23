Why can't I find a good job that actually pays well?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Why can't I find a good job?

It's a question people are asking each and every day.

In particular, recent and soon-to-be college graduates are becoming increasingly frustrated by the job market.

A recent study from Strada Institute for the Future of Work—shows more than half of college graduates with a four-year degree are actually working in jobs that don't even require a degree.

In addition, 39% of hiring managers reported they'd rather hire older candidates over recent Gen-Zer graduates due to claims of a lack of professionalism and work ethic.

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic era laid the groundwork for a multitude of changes—especially how people perceive work environments and long-term employment goals.

Less social interaction and more distraction at home during the schooling process posed challenges for some.

However experts say in some respects, students were able to familiarize themselves with technology and get the leg up on some of their more senior competition.

The bottom line, experts say opportunities are out there, but it starts with preparation.

"It's been pretty frustrating," Marissa Thompson, Cleveland State University Health Sciences major, said.

Thompson says she's at a tipping point.

"You kind of want a job in your degree, but that's really hard to find," Thompson said.

Like many of her classmates and peers, she is struggling to land a job within her major or even a job that requires a four-year degree.

It's left her questioning herself and asking --"Has the college experience—been worth it? And what gives?"

"Entry level isn't really paying enough to like pay off our debts that we got from college," Thompson said.

Justin Edwards, Executive Director for Career Exploration and Development at Kent State University, says the job market has shifted radically over the last five years.

Students attending college during the pandemic are now experiencing the aftereffects and are beginning to regain their footing.

"I think one of the challenges is certainly a different type of experience with in-person networking and thinking about how to build those professional relationships over the past four years," Edwards said.

He's encouraging candidates to embrace networking and look at it as a two-way street.

It should be viewed as a long-term part of your career now that restrictions are gone and we are able to embrace face-to-face, in-person opportunities.

He says while online learning was complicated—the experience made students more resilient and adaptable, improved their multi-tasking skills and forced them to embrace technology and boost digital proficiency during a high-stress time in history.

All those things, he says, should be highlighted with specific examples and stories about why you're the best, most hands-on candidate during the interview process.

"You certainly have to be ready to sell yourself and talk about the skills that you can bring into the workplace.

But knowing about that organization shows that you've invested in who they are," Edwards said.

Research is everything.

Edwards says recent and future graduates need to understand company values, research the company history, dress the part for what the role calls for, explain how their personal values align, and Google the person interviewing them.

In addition, he says regardless of your feelings toward a potential job, never outwardly say it's a temporary, short-term option.

Embrace the opportunity and view it as a gateway to advancement within the organization.

"You doing that research allows you to treat the interview as more of a conversation where you can ask follow up questions and invest in the other person sitting across the table from you," Edwards said.

In addition, Edwards says internships are everything and a critical part of success, growth and a decent salary.

"And in some of that most recent data, the students who do internships have first position salaries that tend to be about $3,000 higher than students who don't do internships," Edwards said.

Edwards says candidates should be able to truly pitch their skillset and background within a one-minute window.

When candidates are told to "tell me about yourself," he says explain the type of person you are in a short story.

He suggests using an anecdote like – "I'm the type of person who, and my interest for this profession all started when I learned how to do this."

He stresses being realistic with the jobs and cost of living based on the size of the city where the job is located.

In addition, be able to approach the topic of AI and artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Explain to a potential interviewer what you're learning about A-I.

He said to express how, in some instances, it could make the job more efficient, when used properly.

Speak to how it can be used effectively and ineffectively.

Don't be afraid to ask the interviewer about their perspective on it as well.