Wild Winter Lights event returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo ahead of holiday season

CLEVELAND — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

For the fourth year in a row, the Cleveland staple will transform into a winter wonderland for the beloved and highly anticipated Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC.

The family-friendly event offers an all-encompassing, immersive holiday experience and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each holiday season.

This year's event includes hundreds of light displays with twists and turns along the holiday trail through the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Roughly 1.5 million lights will illuminate the various areas—which include Santa's Workshop, Candyland, Enchanted Forest and more.

The lights can be enjoyed from the comfort of your car as you travel through the area or you can get your steps in and check it out on foot.

Guests can also meet Santa and snap photos with him.

Tickets are officially on sale.

Wild Winter Lights runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on select dates Thursdays through Sundays for the walk-through experience.

The drive-through event is offered on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Wild Winter Lights concludes Friday, December 30.

Tickets go fast so officials say to secure them in advance.

The discounted cost for Zoo members is $19 and $22 for non-members, or a 4-pack for $57 for members and $66 for non-members.

Children under two are admitted for free.

Tickets for the drive-through experience are $57 per car for Zoo members and $66 per car for non-member.

You can buy tickets and check out additional event details here.