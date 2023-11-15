Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for fifth year

Wild Winter Lights are back for a fifth year at the zoo
zoo 2.jpeg
zoo 4.jpeg
zoo 1.jpeg
zoo 3.jpeg
Posted at 8:13 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 08:27:20-05

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The highly anticipated Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officially returns for a fifth year in a row. The family-friendly holiday event is presented by NOPEC.

More than 1.5 million lights are displayed as the zoo transforms into a winter wonderland. In addition, Wild Winter Lights features specialized holiday areas like Santa’s Workshop, where you can snap pics with Santa — and the Enchanted Forest.

New this year, two synchronized musical lights shows can be found on Waterfowl Lake.

There’s also a trackless train, which guests can ride around and take in the sights and sounds of the Zoo.

Zoo officials say the event is highly accessible for everyone. You can check out the grand displays from the comfort of your car, or take a stroll on foot.

Tickets are available right now.

You can book your spot by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.