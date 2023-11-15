Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for fifth year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The highly anticipated Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo officially returns for a fifth year in a row. The family-friendly holiday event is presented by NOPEC.

More than 1.5 million lights are displayed as the zoo transforms into a winter wonderland. In addition, Wild Winter Lights features specialized holiday areas like Santa’s Workshop, where you can snap pics with Santa — and the Enchanted Forest.

New this year, two synchronized musical lights shows can be found on Waterfowl Lake.

There’s also a trackless train, which guests can ride around and take in the sights and sounds of the Zoo.

Zoo officials say the event is highly accessible for everyone. You can check out the grand displays from the comfort of your car, or take a stroll on foot.

Tickets are available right now.

You can book your spot by clicking here.