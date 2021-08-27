With nearly 100 shows under its belt, Playhouse Square gears up for a busy fall

CLEVELAND — With nearly 100 live shows under its belt since reopening, Cleveland’s beloved theater district is getting back into the swing of normalcy.

Since June, The Choir of Man has been steadily drawing people back into Playhouse Square helping to support local businesses.

Though masks are required and seating is still at limited capacity, cast members, like Miles Anthony Daley, said it feels good to be back on stage entertaining crowds night after night,

“It never gets old being able to see people react to a show like The Chior of Man because it is a roller coaster of emotions,” Daley said. “You do laugh, you do cry, you’re up and then you’re down. It’s about that. It’s about bringing people and allowing them to feel emotions and be in an amazing space like this.”

Daley, who’s from London, said he’s enjoying his time in Cleveland.

“People from Cleveland are probably the nicest people I’ve met in my entire life,” the performer said.

Daley said with more than a year off, he understands how much of an impact their shows have on Cleveland and the surrounding businesses.

“To just feel like the appreciation of everyone inside the theater, outside the theater, the local bars, the restaurants has just been unbelievable,” Daley said.

Cindi Szymanski, the communications director for Playhouse Square, said despite the ongoing pandemic, the shows have seen much success.

“It is so wonderful seeing audiences coming in, enjoying the show,” she said. “To see that life and see people in the district, enjoying Playhouse Square. It’s just been a wonderful summer.”

They’ve also taken notice of the impact it's having on the area.

“That activity is the life blood for many businesses in this area.”

With COVID cases on the rise in Ohio and across the country, Szymanski said they’re keeping a close eye on the situation and following CDC guidelines. She said they would be ready to make changes to their safety protocols whenever needed.

“That is our first priority, to make sure that visitors, performers, staff are safe,” she said.

The high-energy Choir of Man will be shown in the Mimi Ohio Theater until Sept. 18.

Playhouse Square will also show The Lion King, The Prom and Wicked to round out 2021.