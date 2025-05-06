Woman, 39, dies after medical emergency while in Cuyahoga County Jail custody

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old female inmate at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center has died following a medical emergency, jail officials said in a statement.

According to the statement, the woman was transferred on May 2 to MetroHealth Medical Center after experiencing complications related to pre-existing medical conditions. She remained hospitalized for treatment until her death at approximately 6:30 p.m. on May 5.

Authorities have not released her identity, and the circumstances surrounding her medical emergency are still under investigation.