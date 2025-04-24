Woman found badly beaten in Westlake; police need your help to solve case.

Westlake police are trying to piece together what happened to a woman who was found badly beaten.

Police found her around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday near Canterbury and Center Ridge roads.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is receiving treatment for life threatening injuries.

Police said she was at Time Warp Bar earlier in the night and hanging out with two people.

It is unclear if they were involved, but police want to speak with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 440-871-3311.