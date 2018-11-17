Woman found dead from blunt force trauma behind hotel in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio - The East Cleveland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman who was found unresponsive on Saturday morning.

According to police, the woman was found behind a hotel in the 15600 block of Euclid Avenue around 11 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates the woman died from blunt force trauma, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.