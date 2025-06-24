Woman, man die in apparent murder-suicide in Maple Heights

Maple Heights Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a woman and a man dead.

Police were called to the 14000 block of Rockside Road around 10:30 a.m. Monday on reports of two people in their 60s not breathing.

When they arrived, officers discovered that both people were dead.

Their initial investigation revealed that the woman died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, and the man had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call police at 216-587-9624.

