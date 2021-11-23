Woman struck, killed by truck as she crossed Lakewood intersection residents say is busy, dangerous

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A truck struck and killed a woman who was crossing West 117th Street near Clifton Boulevard Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department said.

The Lakewood Police Department received a call for a traffic accident at around 4:05 p.m.

They pronounced the pedestrian dead on scene but haven’t released her identity yet while they work to notify family members.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the accident and no arrests or charges have been filed at this time.

Residents like Nix Krenisky said the intersection is extremely busy.

“A lot of traffic and foot traffic going back and forth to the stores here on the corner,” he said.

Joe Connick echoed his sentiment.

“Clifton is probably one of the busiest streets out here in Lakewood,” he said.

Connick said he was saddened, but unfortunately not surprised to hear of the death of the woman.

“It’s definitely a dangerous place to walk,” he said. “Sometimes the drivers don’t understand that or they disregard the fact that you have a right away.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

