CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Cleveland Heights woman, who was charged in 2012 for hiring a hit man to kill a person wearing fur, has been arrested again after she allegedly stabbed someone in a Cleveland Heights church on Wednesday.

Meredith Lowell, of Cleveland Heights, was arrested on Wednesday after she walked into Fairmount Presbyterian Church, 2757 Fairmount Boulevard, and allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times, according to a Cleveland Heights police report.

When police responded to the church, the female victim was on the floor, surrounded by blood, holding the left side of her body.

Next to Lowell, who was restrained on the floor by another churchgoer inside the church, police found a yellow kitchen knife on the ground.

Police arrested and transported Lowell to Cleveland Heights Jail.

A witness told police that she was sitting with the victim inside the main hall of the church with children as they waited for choir practice to begin when Lowell “suddenly appeared and walked through the wooden doors that leads to the main hall.”

Lowell allegedly started “pushing or punching” the victim before walking away, according to the report.

The victim, who had two stab wounds on her left arm and another one in her left abdomen, told police at the hospital that she didn’t know she was stabbed until she saw the blood.

According to police, the female victim is at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rev. Jessie MacMilllan released a statement in regards to the stabbing incident.

Tonight, shortly after 5:00pm, an unidentified woman entered the church and stabbed a guest who had entered a few minutes prior. The Crescendo Choir children were taken to a secure room accompanied by adults while the perpetrator was being restrained. Church staff immediately called 911 and Cleveland Heights Police and EMS responded promptly. The subject was taken into custody. The victim is in stable condition. No further information is available at this time.



The church will be closed on Thrusday and Friday and will reopen on Saturday for the Mock memorial service. Worship services will take place on Sunday at the normal times, 8:30am and 10:00am.



Please keep all involved in your prayers.

In 2012, Lowell was charged with a federal count of solicitation to commit murder, according to a report by CNN. The charges were dismissed a year later after she was ruled incompetent to stand trial. The charges were dismissed without prejudice meaning they could be re-filed, according to court documents.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief A. Mecklenburg said they believe a possible motive for the Wednesday stabbing may be related to the victim wearing fur, based on previous incidents, including Lowell's 2012 attempt to hire a hit man.