Y-Haven offers resources, support during April's Alcohol Awareness month

CLEVELAND — Local officials say we are in the midst of an addiction crisis, and the need for support is greater than ever before.

The CDC reports more than 140,000 people die each year from alcohol abuse.

Every day at least 32 people are killed in drunk driving crashes.

That's roughly one person every 45 minutes.

April marks the official start of "Alcohol Awareness Month".

It's a time to highlight the services available to those in need and the importance of education across the board.

Getting help is not easy, but it's out there and readily available for those who are willing to commit to a change.

Officials with the Y-Haven in Cleveland say the situation has become dire.

The pandemic made matters more complicated with several people relapsing or turning to alcohol to find comfort.

Located at the corner of East 59th Street and Woodland Avenue, lives are being transformed inside of one building.

It's where United States Military Veteran Tyrone Pike says he was able to start fresh.

"I was having some trouble, you know, being clean. And so I turned more left, lost everything. I needed help," Pike, a Y-Haven client said.

The Y-Haven has been around since the early 1990s and is a safe space, a place to recover for those struggling with addiction, substance use disorders, and mental health.

"It's really important for us here at Y-Haven to be a place where every newcomer is seen as the most important person in the room," Phil Buck, Clinical Director at Y-Haven said.

Buck says drugs and alcohol have taken a serious choke-hold on society, and he's witnessed it firsthand.

They've increased their bed space from 58 to 250 to meet the demand over the years.

He says it's about vulnerability and acceptance.

"There's a pay it forward mentality that says as soon as you recognize that the community is being welcome and hosting you, we want you to turn around and do that for the next person walking to the door," Buck said.

The Y-Haven, which is part of the Greater Cleveland YMCA family, offers temporary housing and treatment for those experiencing a number of challenges.

Pike says in his brief time here it's been a transformative experience.

"It promotes healing because that community and being in a community, even though someone might do something, we try to help each other out," Pike said.

Buck says it's a no-judgment zone. It's a second chance at life for those who never thought they would be able to get to the right place.

"We educate people about what substance use disorder is, how it starts, where it may lead, and how to treat it, how to engage yourself in 12-step community."

Pike says it's important to stop the stigma and realize—there is a solution, if you commit to change.

For more information on the Y-Haven and other local resources click here.

