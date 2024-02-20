You can sponsor a prison cell at The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield to help fundraise for upgrades

MANSFIELD, Ohio — It is considered one of the most haunted and historic landmarks in Ohio and now you can be a direct part of it.

Officials are actively restoring The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield and looking for folks to support their efforts through sponsorships.

Interested parties can sponsor a prison cell.

By doing so, you can help the non-profit reach its restoration goal and keep the landmark going for years to come.

Restoration efforts are in the works at the historic and iconic Ohio State Reformatory.

"Our whole tagline for this year is history, redemption, legacy," Ashleigh Ramey, Program Director of The Ohio State Reformatory, said.

The architecture from the outside to the inside has captivated generations of people worldwide.

Step foot into one of the cells and you'll understand why.

They've remained virtually untouched—paint peeling, bed frames in place, blankets and rusted out toilet still present since operations shuttered back in 1990.

"This cell would've held two inmates at the same time. Crazy to think that! You can see two of us are standing here. It's a very cramped space," Ramey said.

The Reformatory has acted as the backdrop of the Academy Award-nominated classic 'The Shawshank Redemption' starring Tim Robbins as "Andy" and Morgan Freeman as "Red", as well as countless other TV shows, music videos, and films.

"Harry and Walter Go to New York, Tango and Cash, Air Force 1, obviously Shawshank Redemption, Escape Plan 3 and Judas and the Black Messiah," Ramey said.

An ode to Andy's escape through his cell wall and out the sewage pipe to freedom is on display as well.

The team with non-profit the Mansfield Reformatory Preservation Society is currently laser-focused on restoring the West Cell Block—which Shawshank was modeled after, over the next three to five years.

It times out with a major anniversary.

"With the Shawshank 30th anniversary happening this year, it's our 30th anniversary. We really wanted to go big this year. It was time," Ramey said.

Ramey wants people to remember this was also a place of sadness and pain for inmates and those who had loved ones housed there.

"This was not a nice place, especially towards the end of the operations of the reformatory, and it turned into a maximum security prison by the 1960s," Ramey said.

Fundraising is currently underway for the $1 million project, and there's an active community call for action.

You or your business can sponsor a cell at the landmark, place your name on it and be part of the fundraising process.

"Individual sponsors will get a four inch by eight inch plaque in their individual cell. So corporate sponsors will be getting a large one with their logo available on it," Ramey said.

Ramey says as the building ages, upgrades are nenecessary to keep the location around forever.

"Structures deteriorate, the steel in the cell blocks starting to rust, the concrete is starting to crumble. If we don't go ahead and start the restoration project soon, we may encounter damage we aren't able to reverse in the future," Ramey said.

Funds secured will go toward installing new windows, retrofitting for HVAC, completing structural repairs, lighting and re-painting the space.

"Our whole goal is to ensure this building remains standing and that it's preserved as a historical site," Ramey said.

The starting rate to sponsor a cell block will cost you around $1,500.

You can also donate smaller amounts.

Corporate sponsorships start at $10,000.

If you want to support the reformatory—as it's a self-sustaining non-profit--you can contact Ramey directly: ashleigh@mrps.org .

You can find more information here on cell block sponsorships.

The 30th anniversary celebration at the Ohio State Reformatory is planned for this summer from August 9-11.

Panel discussions with some of the stars, informational tours, and so much more are in the works.

For more information, click here.

