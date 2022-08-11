1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday on State Route 113 just west of State Route 60.

According to troopers, a man was driving a 1995 Ford Mustang on State Route 113, when he went left off center and drove off the roadway.

The vehicle struck a ditch multiple times before coming to a final rest, troopers said.

The driver was transported to Lorain Mercy with serious injuries.

The passenger, Thomas Zellner, was initially transported to Lorain Mercy before being later transported to Cleveland Metro Hospital where he later died.

Troopers said drug use is a determining factor in the crash.

