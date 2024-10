Sandusky police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured another.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Buchanan Street around 7:15 p.m. Monday for a man forcing his way inside a home.

According to police, the man shot two men inside of the home.

One man died from his injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was provided.

Police didn't say if the suspected shooter was in custody.