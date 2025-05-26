Watch Now
24-year-old man dies in Kelleys Island crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 24-year-old man dead on Kelleys Island.

The crash happened at 2 a.m. on West Lakeshore Drive near Huntington Street.

Wesley Finley was driving a 2000 Ford Mustang on West Lakeshore Drive, when he drove off the left side of the road, striking several metal fence posts, a decks, several rocks and then overturning.

After the vehicle was overturned, it stopped partially in the water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol player a role in the crash.

