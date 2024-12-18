Watch Now
67-year-old woman dies after Berlin Township crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 67-year-old woman dead in Berlin Township.

The crash happened Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 6 and State Route 61.

According to troopers, a 33-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on U.S. 6 and was attempting to turn left on S.R. 61, when she failed to yield and struck a 2018 Dodge Journey.

Alethea Green, 67, was a passenger inside the Dodge and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

The woman driving the Chevrolet was transported to Fisher Titus Medical Center with injuries.

