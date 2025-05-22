8-month-old puppy survives brutal attack

A dog owner has been arrested in Erie County after being accused of brutally attacking an 8-month-old puppy.

On Saturday, staff at Northview Animal Clinic said a dog with a large wound on her face was brought in.

Investigators say the owner allegedly attacked the puppy after she had an accident in the house.

She had to have part of her ear removed and has some paralysis to her face, but she survived.

"She's undoubtedly a little nervous and a little overwhelmed with the situation and all of the attention she's receiving, but she also seems like a very very sweet dog underneath all of that, which just makes it, you know, even more heartbreaking," Gregory Willey, executive director of Friendship APL, said.

The 41-year-old owner has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

