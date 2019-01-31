VERMILION, Ohio — A Vermilion home exploded Thursday morning after a driver hit a gas meter and fled on foot, according to the daughter of the homeowners.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said a home exploded at 15319 Darrow Road in Vermilion.

Update: the older dog has been found. The gray puppy is still missing. His name is Vito. The homeowner tells me he IS approachable. She’s scared he won’t survive much longer in these conditions. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/8qQwQwSdxq — Jessi Schultz (@Jessi_Dianne) January 31, 2019

Jen Haslage, who owns the home, recalls the terrifying moment after hearing the explosion.

“Literally just jumped out of bed, ran down the stairs, and I came to the opening in the house where I could hear a rushing of air. Then I found out the car had come through the side yard, and took out the gas meter.”

In a Facebook post, her daughter Cristol Haslage said her parents escaped their burning home with just their dogs.

The dogs ran off after escaping from the home, according to Haslage. She said her parents have nothing left after their home went up in flames.

Haslage said everything is gone inside the 200-year-old home they have lived in for 23 years.

“I just kind of went to my knees and screamed. Everything is gone. Childhood memories from the kids. All of my mom’s stuff. Antique stuff. Jewelry. It’s all gone," Haslage said.

The sheriff's office said a deputy was injured at the explosion site. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Authorities are currently searching for the driver who allegedly hit the gas meter.

