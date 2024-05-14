Cedar Point employee struck by vehicle, police search for driver

Police are investigating after a Cedar Point employee was struck by a person driving a Cadillac Escalade on Friday.

It happened in the park's main parking lot.

According to the police report, the employee was bending over to pick something up when he was struck by the vehicle.

A witness told police he ran up to the driver to tell them they hit someone, but the driver would not look in his direction and left.

The employee was transported to the hospital but has since been released.

Police said the vehicle belonged to a woman in Michigan, according to a photo of the license plate taken by a witness.

Sandusky police are working with authorities in Michigan to identify the driver.