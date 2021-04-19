Cedar Point to require reservations for guests this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you're planning on going to Cedar Point this summer, make sure you make a reservation.

The amusement park announced on Monday that reservations will be required for most guests to visit Cedar Point and their waterpark this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson said they plan on announcing details regarding how to make a reservation on April 26.

The amusement park also announced that Cedar Point Shores will be opening on May 29 for the season.

