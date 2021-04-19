Watch
Cedar Point to require reservations for guests this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions

Posted at 3:12 PM, Apr 19, 2021
SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you're planning on going to Cedar Point this summer, make sure you make a reservation.

The amusement park announced on Monday that reservations will be required for most guests to visit Cedar Point and their waterpark this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson said they plan on announcing details regarding how to make a reservation on April 26.

The amusement park also announced that Cedar Point Shores will be opening on May 29 for the season.

For more information on what's happening at Cedar Point, click here.

