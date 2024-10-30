Driver allegedly runs over passenger after leaving Vermilion bar

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 50-year-old man allegedly ran over his 46-year-old passenger after leaving a Vermilion bar.

Troopers were called to the Patio Tavern on U.S. 6 around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they learned the 50-year-old man was driving a 1995 Dodge Ram with a malfunctioning passenger side door when he left the bar.

Troopers said his 46-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt and fell out of the vehicle.

The driver allegedly drove over the man before stopping on the road.

The passenger was flown to Metro Hospital for his injuries.

Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor.